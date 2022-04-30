FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of FGI Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of FGI Industries in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a speculative buy rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

Shares of FGI stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.00. FGI Industries has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

FGI Industries ( NASDAQ:FGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that FGI Industries will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FGI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; bath furniture products, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FGI Industries (FGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.