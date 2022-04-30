FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of FGI Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of FGI Industries in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a speculative buy rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.
Shares of FGI stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.00. FGI Industries has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $6.25.
FGI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; bath furniture products, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.
