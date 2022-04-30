Financial Survey: LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) vs. Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Profound Medical and LENSAR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profound Medical currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 160.27%. LENSAR has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.76%. Given Profound Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than LENSAR.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -446.65% -34.89% -32.66% LENSAR -56.88% -32.96% -27.94%

Risk & Volatility

Profound Medical has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENSAR has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Profound Medical and LENSAR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $6.87 million 22.08 -$30.70 million ($1.50) -4.87 LENSAR $34.46 million 2.32 -$19.60 million ($2.09) -3.49

LENSAR has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LENSAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LENSAR beats Profound Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical (Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities. The company also offers Sonalleve, a therapeutic platform for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain relief associated with metastases in bone, as well as non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About LENSAR (Get Rating)

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

