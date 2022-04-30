Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Trading Up 6.1%

Fiore Gold Ltd. (CVE:F – Get Rating) shares were up 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 238,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 115,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.
The company has a market capitalization of C$140.94 million and a P/E ratio of 5.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
Fiore Gold Company Profile (CVE:F)
