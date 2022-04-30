First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Issues Earnings Results

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $18.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.32 by $5.63, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.53 earnings per share.
FCNCA stock traded down $25.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $639.38. The company had a trading volume of 153,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $610.67 and a 52 week high of $947.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $688.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $780.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.10.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.49%.
In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 172 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $749.66 per share, with a total value of $128,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,322 shares of company stock worth $287,021 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,971,000 after purchasing an additional 57,112 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
