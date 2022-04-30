First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at TD Securities

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FM. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded First Quantum Minerals to a hold rating and set a C$42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.24.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$36.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.48.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. Research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.64, for a total value of C$3,152,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,922,094. Insiders sold a total of 292,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,329 over the last ninety days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

