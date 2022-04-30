First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) PT Raised to $28.00 at Raymond James

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FUNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered First United from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First United in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating for the company.

First United stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $148.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.81. First United has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. First United had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 28.29%. Equities analysts expect that First United will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First United by 660.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First United in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First United by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First United by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of First United by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

