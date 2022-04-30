Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €50.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €50.50 ($54.30) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FREGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($64.78) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($37.10) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.52 ($45.72).

FRE stock opened at €33.80 ($36.34) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($64.69) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($86.02). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.46.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

