Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($40.86) to €36.00 ($38.71) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($60.16) to €60.25 ($64.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €43.00 ($46.24) to €35.00 ($37.63) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €42.30 ($45.48) to €34.50 ($37.10) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($101.08) to €87.00 ($93.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.35.

Shares of FSNUY stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

