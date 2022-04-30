Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $515,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 63.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 86,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

