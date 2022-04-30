Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 91,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

