Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.63.
Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 91,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Genocea Biosciences
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.
