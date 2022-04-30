Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Gilead Sciences updated its FY22 guidance to $6.20-$6.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $59.34. 10,419,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,512,968. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average is $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 22,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.