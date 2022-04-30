Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Gilead Sciences updated its FY22 guidance to $6.20-$6.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $59.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,419,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,512,968. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 22,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

