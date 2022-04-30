Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $375.61 million, a P/E ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.