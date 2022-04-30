Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.43.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.96 and a beta of 0.67. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.69 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,374,118.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,479.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 114.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1,127.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

