Graviton Hits Market Capitalization of $6.95 Million (GTON)

Graviton (GTON) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last week, Graviton has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Graviton has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042068 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,806.79 or 0.07265505 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00057522 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

