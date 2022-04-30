Greatland Gold’s (GGP) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.32) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Greatland Gold from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 26 ($0.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

Greatland Gold stock opened at GBX 13.30 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £538.99 million and a P/E ratio of -66.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.74. Greatland Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Ernest Giles project, Panorama project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.