Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLIT. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Harmonic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $861.02 million, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $12.22.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 41.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.