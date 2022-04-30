Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

Shares of Haynes International stock traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $39.08. 107,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $486.74 million, a PE ratio of 126.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAYN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Haynes International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,872,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Haynes International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 82,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Haynes International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Haynes International by 41.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Haynes International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.