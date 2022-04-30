Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 275.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 244,343 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

