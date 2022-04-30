HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €40.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($95.70) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €89.00 ($95.70) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($94.62) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €76.28 ($82.02).

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €40.58 ($43.63) on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €33.41 ($35.92) and a 12 month high of €97.50 ($104.84). The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.90.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

