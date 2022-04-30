Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

HLF has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.56. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 34.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,562,000 after purchasing an additional 137,327 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 57.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,006,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 366,163 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,257,000.

About Herbalife Nutrition (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.