Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Trading Up 1%

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) was up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 263.10 ($3.35) and last traded at GBX 258 ($3.29). Approximately 43,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 617,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255.50 ($3.26).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOWL shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 320 ($4.08) to GBX 350 ($4.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price target on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 275 ($3.50) to GBX 325 ($4.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 311.25 ($3.97).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 241.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 240.17. The company has a market capitalization of £441.33 million and a PE ratio of 258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

