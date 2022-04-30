Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Shares of HMCBF opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

