Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International updated its FY22 guidance to $8.50-$8.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,248,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,347. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

