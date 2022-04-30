Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.
NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.32.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 152.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $140,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hope Bancorp (Get Rating)
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
