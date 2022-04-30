HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 574 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.32) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($7.01) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 715 ($9.11) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($7.77) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital cut HSBC to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.12) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 557.33 ($7.10).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 501.30 ($6.39) on Wednesday. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.23). The stock has a market cap of £101.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 510.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 482.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.22), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($360,022.84).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

