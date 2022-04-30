Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $83.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $92.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Hub Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.94.

Hub Group stock opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average is $78.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Hub Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Hub Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

