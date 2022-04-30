Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $83.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $92.00.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Hub Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.94.
Hub Group stock opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average is $78.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Hub Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Hub Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.