Hummingbird Resources’ (HUM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 15 ($0.19) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.19) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Monday, April 11th.
Hummingbird Resources stock opened at GBX 13.65 ($0.17) on Tuesday. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 10.55 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £53.73 million and a P/E ratio of -17.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
About Hummingbird Resources (Get Rating)
Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.
