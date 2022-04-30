Hummingbird Resources’ (HUM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 15 ($0.19) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.19) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Hummingbird Resources stock opened at GBX 13.65 ($0.17) on Tuesday. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 10.55 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £53.73 million and a P/E ratio of -17.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In other Hummingbird Resources news, insider Daniel E. Betts purchased 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £24,050 ($30,652.56). Also, insider Thomas Hill purchased 50,000 shares of Hummingbird Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($7,009.94).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

