iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Lowered to C$78.00 at CIBC

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$87.00 to C$78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$86.75.

Shares of IAG opened at C$67.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$63.97 and a 12-month high of C$85.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.22 billion and a PE ratio of 8.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$74.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.92.

In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total transaction of C$800,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,523,520.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

