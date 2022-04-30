IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Issues Earnings Results

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $60.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE IMAX traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,593. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $926.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMAX. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

In related news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in IMAX by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in IMAX by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in IMAX by 37.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

