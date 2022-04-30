Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of IMH opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.58. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

