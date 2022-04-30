Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of IMH opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.58. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.78.
About Impac Mortgage (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impac Mortgage (IMH)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.