Insider Buying: Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Buys $27,900.00 in Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 988,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ANIX opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.87.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Sell-side analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 549.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 47,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 23.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 50,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 70.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 87,701 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.