Insider Buying: City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Purchases $19,500.00 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) Director Javier A. Reyes acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,234. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of City stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.59. City Holding has a 12 month low of $71.61 and a 12 month high of $86.30.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 38.11%. Equities research analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of City by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in City by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in City by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in City by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City (Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.