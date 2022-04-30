Insider Buying: Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Insider Purchases £10,350 in Stock

Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC – Get Rating) insider Graham Kitchen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £10,350 ($13,191.44).

LON MRC opened at GBX 207 ($2.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Mercantile Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 185.15 ($2.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 294.50 ($3.75). The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 216.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 244.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

