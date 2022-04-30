J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Raised to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $217.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JBHT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.56.

JBHT opened at $170.85 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $143,713,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after purchasing an additional 693,503 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,218,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after purchasing an additional 291,299 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

