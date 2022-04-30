Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Euronav (NYSE:EURN) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Euronav’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

EURN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

EURN stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.17. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronav will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Euronav by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Euronav by 38.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Euronav during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. 36.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

