Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($51.61) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at €35.74 ($38.42) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($13.33) and a one year high of €21.45 ($23.06). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.81.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

