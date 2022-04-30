Jefferies Financial Group Trims Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Target Price to $203.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $220.00 to $203.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.53.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $170.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.27 and its 200-day moving average is $182.43. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $160.50 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

