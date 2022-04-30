JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JKS. UBS Group increased their price target on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

NYSE:JKS traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 222.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $66.37.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in JinkoSolar by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

