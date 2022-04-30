JMP Securities Lowers Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $13.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RWT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Redwood Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.29.

NYSE RWT opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 38.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 418.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 84,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 68,224 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,979,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

