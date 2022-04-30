JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €7.80 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.80 ($8.39) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.20 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.20 ($10.97) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.37 ($9.00).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK opened at €6.28 ($6.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a PE ratio of 26.71. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €5.01 ($5.38) and a fifty-two week high of €9.51 ($10.23). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.01.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.