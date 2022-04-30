JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$51.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.97.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$48.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$47.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.51. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$37.02 and a 1 year high of C$51.45.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 126.63%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$56,422.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$461,346. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total transaction of C$98,325.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$700,384.48. Insiders have sold 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $353,739 in the last 90 days.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

