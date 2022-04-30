JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price to $135.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.83.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. Match Group has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average of $120.82.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

