JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool) (LON:JPE) Trading Up 1%

JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool) (LON:JPE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,005 ($12.81) and last traded at GBX 1,005 ($12.81). Approximately 21,341 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 6,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 995 ($12.68).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 994.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,042.88. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool)’s previous dividend of $3.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool)’s payout ratio is 0.06%.

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

