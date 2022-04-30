KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Cut to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.19.

NYSE:KEY opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

