KeyCorp Trims Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Target Price to $200.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $153.89 on Tuesday. Middleby has a 12 month low of $145.31 and a 12 month high of $201.34. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.39.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Middleby by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

