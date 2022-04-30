KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. KLA comprises about 1.0% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KLA by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,772,616,000 after acquiring an additional 105,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,729,000 after buying an additional 42,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after buying an additional 218,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.75.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $13.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $319.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,420,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,019. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $285.89 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

KLA Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.