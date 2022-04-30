Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Cut to $260.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $281.10.

LII stock opened at $213.19 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $212.60 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.27.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $536,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,763,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lennox International by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 96,641 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Lennox International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,732,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after acquiring an additional 51,781 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 776.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,893 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

