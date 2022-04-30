Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Lowered to $295.00 at Cowen

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $281.10.

LII stock opened at $213.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.27. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $212.60 and a 52-week high of $356.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.29. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,311 shares of company stock worth $3,561,574. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

