Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Lowered to $242.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $258.00 to $242.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded Lennox International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $281.10.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $213.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.27. Lennox International has a one year low of $212.60 and a one year high of $356.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.29. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam grew its stake in Lennox International by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

